Fallout After Duckworth Suggests National Dialogue On Monuments
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asks a question of Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senator Tammy Duckworth is facing fallout after making comments suggesting a national dialogue about removing monuments of slave-owning founding fathers. Duckworth made the comments Sunday during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union. The Purple Heart recipient is now facing criticism from Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, who called her a “silly and unimpressive person” who hates America. Duckworth responded to Carlson on Twitter, who continued the drama on his show the next day and on Twitter. In Duckworth’s original interview, she stated that the global pandemic is the major issue facing America.