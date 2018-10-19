Falls Plays Set to Take Center Stage at District 202 High Schools

Plainfield – District 202’s four high school auditoriums will come alive in November as students take the stage for fall plays.

Here is this year’s lineup:

Plainfield High School-Central Campus will present “Clue,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 15, Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17, 2018; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018.

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons and the host is, well…dead. So whodunnit? Join PHSCC for this madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Contact PHSCC at (815) 436-3200. PHSCC is at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive.

Plainfield South High School will present “Miracle on 34th Street,” at 7 p.m. Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17, 2018; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018. PSHS is at 7800 W. Caton Farm Road.

Kris Kringle changes the city of New York with his kind ways and the idea that, if you believe, anything is possible. One person sees him as deluded and dangerous and plots to have him put in a psychiatric hospital.

Kringle ends up in court as a defendant against the state of New York. Can a young lawyer convince the court and the world that Kringle is indeed Santa Claus?

Tickets are available at the door for $7 for adults, $5 for students, seniors and veterans or active military. Contact Susan Kamrowski at skamrows@psd202.org .

Plainfield North High School presents “Almost, Maine,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17, 2018; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018. PNHS is at 12005 S. 248thSt.

One cold, clear, winter night the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways during this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, children and seniors. Tickets will be sold at the door, or weekdays in the PNHS main office. Call (815) 609-8506 or contact Lori Kraus at lkraus@psd202.org.

Plainfield East High School will present “The Twilight Zone,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 8; Friday, November 9 and Saturday, November 10, 2018; and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 11, 2018. PEHS is at 12001 S. Naperville Road.

The Twilight Zone features six episodes from the classic television series by Rod Serling including mass hysteria (“The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street”); a former gunslinger faced with former glory (“Mr. Denton on Doomsday”); and three con-artists with a magic camera that sees the future (“A Most Unusual Camera”).

Tickets are $7 adults, $5 for District 202 staff and students, senior and children younger than 5.

Tickets will be available in the PEHS Student Services office from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays or at the door.

For more information, please contact Fall Play Directors: