Families’ Grief Compounded When They Can’t Visit Loved One’s Grave at Woodlawn Cemetery

Complaints about the Woodlawn Cemetery in Joliet have ranged from potholes along the road to downed trees blocking access. Both Woodlawn Memorial Cemeteries I and II are affected. Woodlawn II is located at Essington and Jefferson. Complaints have been made to Everstory Partners with no improvements being made. WJOL listener tell us that, due to the blocked entrance by a downed tree they cannot visit their loved one as the road is not passable.

WJOL reached out to the City of Joliet and Interim City Manager Rod Tonelli who says since both cemeteries are NOT located within the corporate limits of the City of Joliet, they have no jurisdiction over the property.

WJOL is reaching to Everstory Partners. They are headquartered in Pennsylvania and own and operate over 300 cemeteries, 70 funeral homes and eleven crematories.