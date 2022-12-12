1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett

December 12, 2022 12:02PM CST
FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett.  The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor.  He was 45.  Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind.  The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.

