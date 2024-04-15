Family In Desperate Search For Joliet Missing Man

The family of a Joliet man who is missing, is hoping the public can help find him. Thirty-Seven year old Robert Long was last scene Thursday, April 11th. He left his phone in the charger at this cousin’s house at 316 North Bluff Street. His sister Robin Robinson says this is out of character for him. He is a creature of habit and and would speaking to his mom and sister everyday.

Long has seven children. He is described as a 37-year-old African-American male, between 5’6” and 5’8” tall, 150 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have a moustache/goatee as well. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and sunglasses. He has a tattoo on his forearm (unknown which arm) that says “CPT”. Mr. Long’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.