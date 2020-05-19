      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Family Looking for Missing Minooka Man

May 19, 2020 @ 3:39pm
Brandon Kranz

A local family is looking for answers after a 28-year-old Minooka man went missing late last week. Brandon Kranz was last seen at his Minooka home on Friday at approximately 9:30pm before leaving for an unknown location. He was wearing a dark orange or dark brown t-shirt and dark jeans. He also drives a dark tan Buick encore with License Plate CB47083. Kranz is considered a danger to himself but not others according to family members. The family asks that you please call your local police department non-emergency line if you see Kranz or his vehicle. If anyone has any information that might help locate Brandon you can call the Minooka Police Department at 815-467-2161.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
IDPH Announces 1,545 New Coronavirus Cases on Tuesday