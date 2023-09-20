1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Family Of Four Found Shot To Death In Romeoville

September 19, 2023 11:39PM CDT
Share
Family Of Four Found Shot To Death In Romeoville
500 Block of Concord Avenue – Romeoville/md

 An investigation continues after a family of four was found dead in  Romeoville.  Police say Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, their two children, and three dogs were discovered shot to death Sunday night inside a home in the five-hundred block of Concord Avenue.  The discovery was made after a member of the family didn’t show up to work.  Authorities are investigating their deaths as a murder, adding that they don’t believe any of the victims were the shooter.  

Popular Posts

1

Channahon Police make arrest after multiple complaints
2

Former Illinois House Speaker Officially Ends Political Career
3

Two Semis Involved In A Crash, One Overturned Along I-80 Through Joliet
4

Both VVSD High Schools Named to US News Best High Schools List
5

Will County Officials File a Temporary Restraining Order Against A Rodeo In Joliet

Recent Posts