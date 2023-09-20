Family Of Four Found Shot To Death In Romeoville

An investigation continues after a family of four was found dead in Romeoville. Police say Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, their two children, and three dogs were discovered shot to death Sunday night inside a home in the five-hundred block of Concord Avenue. The discovery was made after a member of the family didn’t show up to work. Authorities are investigating their deaths as a murder, adding that they don’t believe any of the victims were the shooter.