Family Of Teen Girl Bullied At Gardner Grade School Still Waiting For Answers

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a 13 year old girl who was bullied at Gardner Grade School. Mary Lopez says her sister Charlee had been repeatedly bullied and was tripped and pushed to the ground in PE Class in May. Charlee chipped a tooth and may lose two other teeth along with scrapes and bruises. Mary says the school didn’t event notify the family or start an investigation until her sister Charlee showed up to school a week later. The family is expected to speak with the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s office this week.
A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for medical expenses. It’s raised $16,000. To donate click here.
To hear the entire interview with Mary Lopez click here.
Facebook post from May, below: