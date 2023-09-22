1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Family Of Woman Of Interest In Romeoville Murders Trying To Clear Her Name

September 22, 2023 5:17AM CDT
500 Block of Concord Avenue – Romeoville/md

The family of a woman who died during a police chase related to the killing of a family of four in Romeoville are trying to clear her name. A lawyer for the family of Ermalinda Palomo said she had nothing to with the murders of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two young sons this past weekend, claiming she was at home at the time of her killings. Palomo had been living with Nathaniel Huey, Junior, who was named a suspect in the murders. Police in Catoosa, Oklahoma spotted the two in a vehicle Wednesday and tried to stop them, but the vehicle sped away before crashing into a concrete barrier. Both died from gunshot wounds

