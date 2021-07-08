      Weather Alert

Fans banned at Olympics

Jul 8, 2021 @ 9:03am

TOKYO (AP) – Fans are banned from the Tokyo Olympics following a state of emergency aimed at containing rising COVID-19 infections in the capital. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the ban, and the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers followed by banning fans from the Olympics. Fans from aboard were banned months ago. These new measures will clear venues around Tokyo of any fans at all.  The emergency declaration made for a rude arrival in Japan for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed in Tokyo on Thursday just hours before the new measures were announced. He is to spend three days in self-isolation at the five-star hotel that lodges IOC members.

