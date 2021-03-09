Fans Returning To Chicago Ballparks
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Cubs and White Sox will have fans in the stands to start the season. Mayor Lightfoot announced plans yesterday to reopen Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field to fans beginning with each team’s home opener next month. Capacity at both ballparks will be limited to 20-percent, and COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. The White Sox home opener is April 8th, while the Cubs open at home on April 1st.