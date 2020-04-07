      Breaking News
Farmers Facing Impact Of COVID-19 Crisis

Apr 7, 2020 @ 2:01pm
Looking up from the inside of a grain bin at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Farmers are preparing to face the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.  The Illinois agriculture community is well stocked with seed and herbicides to ready fields for spring planting.  Farmers will run into difficulties selling crops with ethanol plants shutting down and suppressing corn prices.  Dairy farmers are also being forced to dump milk because of oversupply.  The ultimate test for farmers will be seeing if the weather cooperates with the growing season.

