Fast Food Chain Eyes Plainfield, New Lenox & Chicago

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that fast-food chain Jack in the Box is coming to the Chicago area. Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris told the Tribune that they plan to open “eight-company owned stores.” Locations include Plainfield, New Lenox, Naperville plus several others including one in Chicago near Midway Airport. Most of the restaurants will open next year although some said to be open in 2026.

According to the Jack in the Box website, the restaurant chain “was founded in 1951 and has developed a loyal customer base with a strong reputation for thinking outside the box when it comes to fast food.”

“When our first location opened in San Diego in 1951, it had a big jack-in-the-box clown on the roof. It was also one of the first restaurants with a drive-thru system. Plus, burgers only cost 18 cents!”