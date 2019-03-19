Fast Food Manager Back In Jail For Second Sexual Assault

On May 8, 2018, Will County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Philip W. Buroff, age 25, of Orland Park, on several counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after he engaged in sexual misconduct with an under-age female. At the time of the offense, Buroff was a supervisor at several Wendy’s Restaurants and began a relationship with the female who was an employee. During the course of the investigation, Buroff implicated himself and stated that he was aware that the victim was 16 years of age.

Buroff spent his time at the Adult Detention Facility awaiting his bench trial and pursuant to a plea agreement with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail with three years of probation. On that court date, February 28, 2019, he was released having served his time.

Thirteen days later, (March 13, 2019) Manteno Police Department, with the assistance of Will County Sheriff’s detectives, arrested Buroff for criminal aggravated sexual abuse/13 to 16 years, following a new investigation into the complaint of second female, Wendy’s employee. According to Kankakee County records, Buroff is alleged to have assaulted the female on three separate occasions, prior to his arrest in May, 2018. Buroff contacted the female immediately following his release from Will County. Manteno Police, assisted by Kankakee and Will County detectives, also charged Buroff with child pornography after files were found on his phone. Buroff’s bond has been set in Kankakee for $1 million.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office is looking into revoking Buroff’s probation for violating his conditions on the previous charges.

Will County Sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone that may have information about Buroff having any other potential relationships with under-age victims to please call Detective Corey Burket at 815-727-8574 ext. 4965. Philip Buroff has been a supervisor at several Wendy’s locations in the areas of Frankfort, Mokena, Manteno, and Matteson.