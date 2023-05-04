1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Faster Amtrak Trains Between Chicago And St. Louis

May 4, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Share
Faster Amtrak Trains Between Chicago And St. Louis
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Amtrak is offering faster trains between Chicago and St. Louis.  The railroad company and the Illinois Department of Transportation received federal approval for maximum speeds up to 110 mph for most of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor, primarily between the Amtrak stations in Joliet and Alton.  That means shorter train rides on the four Amtrak Lincoln Service round-trips and the Texas Eagle.  Until now, 90 mph has been the maximum authorized speed on the tracks owned by Union Pacific Railroad.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS
2

Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road
3

Plainfield Barn a 'Total Loss' After Fire
4

Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder
5

Man Killed In Blast In Lemont Is Identified

Recent Posts