Faster Amtrak Trains Between Chicago And St. Louis

Amtrak is offering faster trains between Chicago and St. Louis. The railroad company and the Illinois Department of Transportation received federal approval for maximum speeds up to 110 mph for most of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor, primarily between the Amtrak stations in Joliet and Alton. That means shorter train rides on the four Amtrak Lincoln Service round-trips and the Texas Eagle. Until now, 90 mph has been the maximum authorized speed on the tracks owned by Union Pacific Railroad.