Fatal Accident Claims Life on Interstate 80
The Illinois State Police have released details after a fatal accident on westbound Interstate 80 on Sunday night. It was at 11:55pm just east of Brisbon Road in Grundy County when a Blue Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Jean Christopher Dylan Wilson was stationary on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 when it attempted to merge back onto the roadway. The Cherokee was then struck from behind by a Black Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Brandon E. Heard, succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The passenger of jeep, 25-year-old Jesses M. Smith was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Cherokee sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is open and ongoing.