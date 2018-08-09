Fatal Accident Closes Interstate 80 Eastbound at Brisbin Road

WJOL has learned of fatal accident involving a semi on Interstate 80 eastbound, just before Brisbin Road. Authorities have stated that the accident initially occurred at 4:19 p.m. and that an extrication and investigation were currently taking place. At 5:00 p.m., authorities stated that the road may be closed for up to 6 hours as a result of the incident. The road is currently closed between Route 47 and before Brisbin Road. Traffic is currently stopped from the Seneca Exit. Vehicles are currently being diverted off at Route 47 No other information could be shared at this time. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.