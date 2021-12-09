      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash Along Route 6 Takes Life Of Joliet Man

Dec 9, 2021 @ 6:18am

A single vehicle crash takes the life of a 40 year old male resident from Joliet. It happened Wednesday, December 8th just after 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The intersection of Route 6 and Reeves Road which is near Larkin, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 6 when the vehicle struck a median and the vehicle left the roadway to the south and struck a tree. The driver was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

This crash is under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.

Popular Posts
Defense Calls For Mistrial In Smollett Trial
Arrest Made in Bank Robbery in Downtown Joliet
NorthPoint’s Illiana Expressway
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-57
Weekend Ramp, Lane Closures on Eastbound I-80 in Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On