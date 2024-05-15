Fatal Crash Claims Life of One Person in Troy Township

Will County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after 3:15pm to the 24000 block of W. Shepley Road in Troy Township regarding an accident with injuries. They remain on the scene at this time. Initial reports indicate that a school bus carrying fifteen kids was stopped on Shepley Road when a 2 passenger motorcycle struck the back end of the bus. The passengers, one male and one female, suffered injuries. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The female suffered serious injuries but was conscious. She was transported to an area hospital by Troy Fire personnel.

The children on the bus suffered no injuries. The children were moved away from the scene and their parents/caretakers were contacted and released.

At this time, deputies remain on the scene while they continue the investigation.