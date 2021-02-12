Fatal Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Elderly Wilmington Man
The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of a Wilmington man following a crash in Joliet. Seventy-five year old John Mcdade was pronounced deceased Thursday, Feb 11 at 9:05 p.m. at the Amita St. Joseph Medical Center ER in Joliet.
On February 11, 2021 at approximately 3:45PM, Officers responded to the area of North Larkin Avenue and Douglas Street for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle being driven by a 21-year-old female was southbound on Larkin Avenue approaching Douglas Street. It was determined that her vehicle lost
control and entered the northbound lanes of North Larkin Avenue. Her vehicle then collided head on into a vehicle that was northbound Larkin Avenue in the curb lane occupied by a 75-year-old male driver and 72-year-old passenger. The male driver was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The female passenger and the female driver of the other vehicle were also transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police traffic unit.