Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

September 2, 2022 6:42AM CDT
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.

The Toyota spun around and traveled to a parking lot on the north side of Washington Street where the rear end of the vehicle struck the front end of a parked car. The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.  He has been identified as  Michael Langlois of New Lenox. A 38-year-old female from Joliet was also injured and transported the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

