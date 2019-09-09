      Weather Alert

Fatal Crash In Kendall County Kills Elderly Woman

Sep 9, 2019 @ 5:27am
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

A two vehicle crash in Kendall County kills an elderly woman and injured a male from Girard, Illinois.

Illinois State police responded to a crash on Thursday, September 5th which occurred on IL Route 47 northbound just north of Sherrill Road. According to preliminary investigations, the Chevrolet was traveling on IL Route 47 southbound just north of Sherrill Road in the northbound lanes, when it struck the GMC head on. The driver of the Chevrolet, Annette Briars, age 72 from Niles, Illinois was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Kendall County Coroner. The 44-year-old driver from Girard, Illinois who was driving the GMC was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police and no further information is available at this time.

