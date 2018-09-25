Driver Failed To Yield In Fatal Crash in Seward Township

A crash involving a semi and vehicle takes the life of a 44-year old Plainfield man. Illinois State Police responded to a crash which occurred at the intersection of US Route 52 and Grove Road, in Kendall County, on Monday, September 24, 2018, at 8:36 am. Scott Weber was pronounced dead at 9:30 yesterday morning at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center according to the Will County Coroner.

According to preliminary investigations, the truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on US Route 52 and the Audi driven by Weber was traveling southbound on Grove Road. The Audi failed to stop/yield to traffic on US Route 52 and was struck by the tractor semi-trailer in the middle of the intersection. The drivers from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals for injuries. The driver of the Audi, Scott Weber, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries. Illinois State Police are investigating this crash and there is no further information at this time.