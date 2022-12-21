Fatal Crash In Wilmington

The office of the Will County Coroner, Laurie H. Summers, is reporting the death of of a Godley woman. Thirty-two year old Lindsey M. Murphy, was pronounced deceased at the intersection of Lorenzo Rd. and Will Rd. in Wilmington Township, on December 19th at 2:25 am.

Ms. Murphy was involved in a single motor vehicle incident. An autopsy was performed on December 20th, with preliminary results that showed multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle mishap.

The Will County Sheriff’s Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.