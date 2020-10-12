Fatal Crash on I-57: All Lanes Blocked At Sibley Blvd
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.
I-57 Inbound is blocked between Sibley Blvd and Dixie Highway. Traffic is solid from Tri-State Tollway (I-294). Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal Car vs semi crash that happened around 3:40 a.m. Traffic is forced off at 147th/Sibley to go around the accident but can use the entrance ramp to get back on there. State Police are saying it could be up to three hours before the highway is reopened.