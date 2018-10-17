Fatal Crash On I-80 Tuesday Afternoon
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 17, 2018 @ 6:16 AM

A fatal crash on I-80 takes the life of an elderly couple from Michigan. It happened eastbound on I-80 at Saratoga Road in Morris. The car left the roadway for an unknown reason then traveled 200 feet before hitting a tree and bursting into flames. According to WCSJ in Morris the couple was travelling home from Minnesota after a funeral. The couple is said to be 73 and 74 years of age. The wife had just buried her mother. The couple had family in Tennessee and Michigan.

RELATED CONTENT

