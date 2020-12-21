Fatal Crash on Southbound I-55
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 55 just after Caton Farm Rd. Authorities were called to the scene just after 1:00 this afternoon to a single vehicle in the ditch. Upon arrival, they found one occupant in the car who succumbed to their injuries. Police and fire closed the right lane just before 1:15, then closed all lanes for investigation and removal of the car at 3:15, for about two hours.