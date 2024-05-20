Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Crest Hill

A 40-year-old Lockport man was pronounced deceased on Friday, May 17th afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle.

On 05-17-24 at around noon the Crest Hill Police Department were called to the intersection of Weber Road and Caton Farm Road for the report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a collision had occurred between a While Nissan Altima and a Yamaha motorcycle. Initial reports indicate the Nissan was traveling southbound on Weber Road and was turning to head eastbound on Caton Farm Road and collided with the motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Weber Road. There were several witnesses on scene who were interviewed.

The driver of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Adam Nikilborc of Lockport, sustained major injuries and sadly succumbed to those injuries.

The Illinois State Police provided traffic reconstruction assistance in the investigation.

The driver of the White Nissan was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left. This investigation will continue.