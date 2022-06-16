Fatal Motorcycle Crash takes life of Joliet Man

On June 15, 2022, at 11:08 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Enterprise Drive for a single-rider motorcycle crash with injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined that a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old male Joliet resident was northbound on McDonald Avenue approaching Enterprise Drive. The motorcycle rider attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle that was also northbound on McDonald Avenue on the left. The motorcycle then lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree on the west side of the street. The male was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the roadway. The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Division.
Joliet Police press release