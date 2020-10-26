Fatal Shooting in Joliet Under Investigation
Joliet Police car/md
Joliet Police are sharing details of a fatal shooting in the city in the early hours on Monday. Officers were called to the 100 block of Seeser Street at approximately 12:01am regarding an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 25-year-old male in the driver seat of a vehicle that appeared to be shot and Officers immediately began rendering medical aid. The investigation stated that as the victim sat in his vehicle, an unknown suspect exited from a nearby vehicle and approached the driver side of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect displayed a handgun and began firing into the vehicle, striking the victim.
The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph’s Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department were he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, 5’5″, medium build, clean shaven, buzzed dark hair wearing a gray full zipped hoodie.
This is an active investigation in its early stages. The Joliet Police Department is currently looking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Joliet Police Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.