Father Of Highland Park Shooter Asks Judge To Dismiss Case Against Him

August 8, 2023 12:12PM CDT
The father of the Highland Park July 4th shooting suspect is asking a judge to dismiss the case against him.  Robert Crimo Junior is facing charges of felony Reckless Conduct.  The charges stem from allegations he helped his son get a Firearm Owner’s Identification card.  The judge is expected to make a ruling on August 28th.  His son, Robert Crimo the third, is currently facing charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park Parade on July 4 last year.

