Father Of Highland Park Shooter Asks Judge To Dismiss Case Against Him

The father of the Highland Park July 4th shooting suspect is asking a judge to dismiss the case against him. Robert Crimo Junior is facing charges of felony Reckless Conduct. The charges stem from allegations he helped his son get a Firearm Owner’s Identification card. The judge is expected to make a ruling on August 28th. His son, Robert Crimo the third, is currently facing charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park Parade on July 4 last year.