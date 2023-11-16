Father Of Highland Park Shooter Begins Jail Sentence

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect is behind bars. Robert Crimo Junior turned himself in yesterday to begin a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty last week to reckless conduct charges. He arrived at the Lake County courthouse wearing a T-shirt reading “I’m a political pawn.” That prompted the judge to threaten him with contempt of court if he broke court rules again. Crimo Junior was accused of helping his son get a Firearm Owner’s Identification card three years before the deadly attack during the Highland Park July 4th Parade last year.