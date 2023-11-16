1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Father Of Highland Park Shooter Begins Jail Sentence

November 16, 2023 11:56AM CST
Share
Father Of Highland Park Shooter Begins Jail Sentence
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect is behind bars. Robert Crimo Junior turned himself in yesterday to begin a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty last week to reckless conduct charges. He arrived at the Lake County courthouse wearing a T-shirt reading “I’m a political pawn.” That prompted the judge to threaten him with contempt of court if he broke court rules again. Crimo Junior was accused of helping his son get a Firearm Owner’s Identification card three years before the deadly attack during the Highland Park July 4th Parade last year.

Popular Posts

1

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
2

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
3

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
4

Sixteen Year Old Morris High School Student Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash
5

17-Year-Old Charged as Adult in Joliet Homicide

Recent Posts