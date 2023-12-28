1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Father Of Highland Park Shooter Files For Bankruptcy

December 28, 2023 5:34AM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Money troubles greet father of alleged shooter, just out of jail.

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect is filing for bankruptcy. Court documents show Robert Crimo Junior owes more than one-point-six-million-dollars to more than 50 creditors. Crimo Jr. recently completed a 60-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges.

He was accused of helping his son get a Firearm Owner’s Identification card three years before the deadly attack during the Highland Park July 4th Parade last year.

