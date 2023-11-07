1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Father Of Highland Park Shooter Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Charges

November 7, 2023 11:49AM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The father of the suspected Highland Park shooting suspect is pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges.  Robert Crimo Junior was ordered to serve 60 days in jail after entering the guilty plea yesterday.  Crimo Junior was accused of helping his son get a Firearm Owner’s Identification card.  Robert Crimo the third faces numerous charges accusing him of killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park Parade on July 4 last year.

