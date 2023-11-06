Father Of Highland Park Shooter Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Charges
November 6, 2023 12:14PM CST
The father of the suspected Highland Park shooter is pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges. Robert Crimo Junior’s son is accused of killing seven and injuring dozens at a Fourth of July parade in the suburb about 25 miles north of Chicago last year. Prosecutors said he was “criminally reckless” when signing his son Bobby Crimo’s application for an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card about three years prior to the massacre when he was underage. The suspect was 21 at the time of the shooting.