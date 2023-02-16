1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Father Of Highland Park Shooting Suspect Indicted

February 16, 2023 2:04PM CST
Share
Father Of Highland Park Shooting Suspect Indicted
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect is in more legal trouble.   Robert Crimo, Junior was indicted by a grand jury for helping Robert Crimo the third obtain firearms.  The father will be arraigned today on seven counts of reckless conduct over allegations he sponsored his son’s state gun ownership application despite knowing he had threatened to kill himself and his family.  Crimo Junior was also charged in December with seven felony counts of reckless conduct.  His son is currently facing numerous charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park July 4th last summer.  

Popular Posts

1

Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet
2

Downer's Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
3

Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield
4

Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon
5

ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55

Recent Posts