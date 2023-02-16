Father Of Highland Park Shooting Suspect Indicted

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect is in more legal trouble. Robert Crimo, Junior was indicted by a grand jury for helping Robert Crimo the third obtain firearms. The father will be arraigned today on seven counts of reckless conduct over allegations he sponsored his son’s state gun ownership application despite knowing he had threatened to kill himself and his family. Crimo Junior was also charged in December with seven felony counts of reckless conduct. His son is currently facing numerous charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park July 4th last summer.