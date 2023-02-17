1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Father Of Highland Park Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

February 17, 2023 12:04PM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect is pleading not guilty to reckless conduct charges.  Robert Crimo, Junior was indicted this week by a grand jury for helping Robert Crimo the third obtain firearms.  He entered a not guilty plea yesterday to charges accusing him of signing his son’s FOID application despite knowing he had threatened to kill himself and his family.  His son is currently facing numerous charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park July 4th last summer.   

