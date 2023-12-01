Father Of Muslim Boy Stabbed To Death In Plainfield Township Files Lawsuit

The father of the six-year-old Muslim boy who was stabbed to death in October in Plainfield Township is suing his son’s suspected killer. Wadea Al-Fayoume’s father filed a wrongful death lawsuit last month in Will County Court against Joseph Czuba [[ chew-bah ]], his wife, and their property management company. Czuba faces murder, aggravated battery, and hate crime charges. Authorities say the charges stem from a knife attack on October 14th that killed the boy and left his mother hospitalized. Prosecutors say Czuba targeted the victims because of their Muslim faith.