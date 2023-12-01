1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Father Of Muslim Boy Stabbed To Death In Plainfield Township Files Lawsuit

December 1, 2023 2:56PM CST
Share
Father Of Muslim Boy Stabbed To Death In Plainfield Township Files Lawsuit
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The father of the six-year-old Muslim boy who was stabbed to death in October in Plainfield Township is suing his son’s suspected killer.  Wadea Al-Fayoume’s father filed a wrongful death lawsuit last month in Will County Court against Joseph Czuba [[ chew-bah ]], his wife, and their property management company.  Czuba faces murder, aggravated battery, and hate crime charges.  Authorities say the charges stem from a knife attack on October 14th that killed the boy and left his mother hospitalized.  Prosecutors say Czuba targeted the victims because of their Muslim faith.

Popular Posts

1

For A Second Time In A Week, A $1-Million Scratch Off Ticket Sold In South Suburbs
2

Over A Hundred People Show Up At Channahon Village Hall Meeting Only To Be Turned Away
3

Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen
4

Male Found Shot Multiple Times In Crest Hill
5

Joliet Shuts Down Four Stores for Vaping Violations

Recent Posts