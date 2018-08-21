Father of Semaj Crosby Sues Mother and Non-Profit

The father of a Joliet Township toddler who was killed in spring of 2017 has filed a lawsuit against the child’s mother and the nonprofit agency that was tasked with checking in on the well-being of the child and her siblings. It was on April 25 of 2017 that Semaj Crosby was reported missing by her mother Sherri Gordon. The child was discovered two days later, having suffocated under a couch in the home on Louis Road. The home, which was later condemned, burned down in a suspected arson 10 days later. Semaj’s, father, James Gordon, has filed lawsuit against Sherry Gordon and the Children’s Home & Aid Society of Illinois. The Children’s Home & Aid Society of Illinois was the agency assigned to monitor Miss Gordon and her children’s well-being. An employee with that And he had even visited that house that day Semaj disappeared. The lawsuit contends that the combined negligence of Miss Gordon and the CHASI contributed to the death of Semaj. While Semaj’s death has been declared a homicide, no one has been charged but several individuals who lived inside the home, including Miss Gordon, have been labeled as persons of interest.