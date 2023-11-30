1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Father Of Young Boy Killed In Will County Stabbing Files Lawsuit

November 30, 2023 2:40PM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The father of a young boy who was stabbed to death in an apparent hate crime last month in unincorporated Plainfield is suing the suspect. The six-year-old and his mother were stabbed several times. Prosecutors say their landlord, Joseph Czuba, attacked the pair over their Muslim faith. The defendant has been charged with murder and hate crime charges, and he pleaded not guilty. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Will County against Czuba for the incident.

