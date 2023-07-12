FBI Director Chris Wray Defends The ‘Real FBI’ Against Criticism From House Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray defended what he calls the “real FBI” before a contentious hearing of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.

For nearly six hours, he dismissed a litany of grievances from Republicans who are harshly critical of the bureau.

Key Republicans are threatening to defund some FBI operations and claiming the Justice Department is unfair to political conservatives.

Wray is refusing to engage in specific questions about ongoing federal investigations, including those involving former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden.

He’s rejecting the Republican assertion that the bureau is favoring the Biden family and he says the notion that the bureau was involved the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is “ludicrous.”