FBI DIRECTOR: No Stone To Be Left Unturned In Trump Rally Shooting Investigation

July 24, 2024 10:01AM CDT
Trump "Fine" after attempt on life (AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says the FBI will “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Wray is testifying Wednesday before a House committee about the shooting July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers are pressing for new details about the gunman’s motive and background in the attack.

The hearing is offering Wray a chance to provide his most detailed comments to date about a shooting that once more has thrust the FBI into a political maelstrom.

Wray is expected to be questioned by lawmakers skeptical of the FBI’s assessment that the gunman left behind no obvious ideological motive that could explain his actions.

