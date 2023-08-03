1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

FBI Offering $20,000 Reward Following BMO Bank Robberies In Suburbs

August 3, 2023 6:23AM CDT
FBI seeking bank robbers in Naperville, Bolingbrook

BMO Harris banks around the western and southern suburbs including Bolingbrook and Naperville have been hit by robbers. As a result the FBI is offering $20,000 reward in connection with those robberies at BMO Harris banks.

According to the FBI, the reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two people dubbed the “Bundled Bandits.”

Here is a list of banks robbed by the so-called “Bundled Bandits.”

June 10 in Matteson
June 17 in Frankfort
July 1 in Bolingbrook
July 19 in Naperville
July 21 in Addison

Most recently, the FBI says two people punched out the glass of a front door bank in Woodridge on July 28th, because the guard would not unlock the door. The two people fled the area and didn’t enter the bank.

BMO Harris Bank Bolingbrook/md
FBI seeking bank robbers in Naperville, Bolingbrook

