FBI And Other Agencies Involved In Crest Hill Case Of Missing Woman

The Crest Hill Police Chief tells WJOL that this is a first for him. Chief Ed Clark says the FBI is now involved in 50-year-old Wendy Gessing’s disappearance.
Gessing was last seen on June 12th in Crest Hill near Raynor Avenue and Theodore Street when she didn’t report for her shift. She was reported missing on June 15th. On the 17th of June her vehicle was located in 400 block of Buell Avenue. Her cell phone was recovered early on in the investigation in Romeoville and turned into the Crest Hill Police Department.
The FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Will County Sheriff’s Department are helping with the case.
Gessing’s family has been cooperative and has offered a $2,000 reward for Wendy’s safe return.