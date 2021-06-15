FBI Releases Photo Of Pink Shoe Related To Peru Kidnapping

The FBI is investigating after a teen girl is believed to have been kidnapped in Peru, Illinois. Multiple witnesses say they saw two men forcing a girl between 14 to 16-years old into a vehicle near the intersection of Plum and Seventh Street. The teen was heard screaming. Investigators are working to identifying the kidnappers or the girl. Authorities said the vehicle may be a white Ford Excursion. The agency says it’s possible the kidnappers escaped toward Springfield.
The FBI has released a photo of a sandal (pink tie-dye; size 7.5) found near yesterday’s abduction in Peru, IL. If you can help the #FBI and Peru Police Department identify the victim (female, believed to be 14-16 yrs. old), call 312-421-6700 #TipTuesday