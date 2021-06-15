      Weather Alert

FBI Releases Photo Of Pink Shoe Related To Peru Kidnapping

Jun 15, 2021 @ 10:47am
Released by FBI

The FBI is investigating after a teen girl is believed to have been kidnapped in Peru, Illinois. Multiple witnesses say they saw two men forcing a girl between 14 to 16-years old into a vehicle near the intersection of Plum and Seventh Street. The teen was heard screaming. Investigators are working to identifying the kidnappers or the girl. Authorities said the vehicle may be a white Ford Excursion. The agency says it’s possible the kidnappers escaped toward Springfield.

The FBI has released a photo of a sandal (pink tie-dye; size 7.5) found near yesterday’s abduction in Peru, IL. If you can help the #FBI and Peru Police Department identify the victim (female, believed to be 14-16 yrs. old), call 312-421-6700 #TipTuesday

Popular Posts
Go Fund Me Page Set Up For Wife Of Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was On I-80 When Crash Happened
25-Year-Old Joliet Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
Body Discovered at Bolingbrook Truck Stop
Road Rage Incident In Frankfort Arrest
Will County Coroner's Office Identify Victim In Motorcycle Crash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On