FBI Releases Security Photo of PNC Bank Robber

November 2, 2022 4:01PM CDT
The FBI has just released a security photo of the suspect who is connected to recent robberies at the Heartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday, and the PNC Bank in Joliet on Monday.

The suspect in both cases was listed as a male, about 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, white COVID-style mask and glasses. If you know of the whereabouts of this suspect, you’re asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also report your tip anonymously to tips.fbi.gov.

