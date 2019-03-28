FBI Reviewing Circumstances Of Dropping Smollett Charges

The FBI is reviewing the circumstances around Chicago prosecutors’ decision to drop criminal charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett. Cook County authorities dismissed all 16 counts related to lying to police Tuesday, after Smollett performed community service and forfeited his ten-thousand dollar bond. Smollett was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in January. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Wednesday defended her decision to dismiss the charges. She said it’s not uncommon to drop charges in exchange for restitution and community service in felony cases like this one.