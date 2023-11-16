1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

FDA: Barefoot Workers And Cracked Floors Found At A Factory That Made Recalled Eyedrops

November 16, 2023 3:24PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health inspectors found a host of sanitation and manufacturing problems at an Indian plant that recently recalled eyedrops sold in the U.S.

The problems include cracked floors, barefoot workers and manipulated testing records.

The drops were sold by CVS Health, Target, Rite Aid and other retailers.

Kilitch Healthcare India officially recalled the products earlier this week.

The action is mainly a formality, since the FDA had already alerted U.S. stores last month to stop selling the over-the-counter drops.

The FDA found unsanitary conditions and bacterial contamination at the facility where the drops were manufactured.

Consumers shouldn’t use them due to the risk of vision loss or blindness

