      Weather Alert

FDA Delays Meeting On COVID Vaccines For Kids Under 5

Feb 11, 2022 @ 1:34pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health regulators have delayed a public meeting to review a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5.

The agency said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding.

Friday’s extraordinary announcement comes just days before the Food and Drug Administration’s outside experts were set to evaluate the first data on COVID-19 vaccinations in toddlers and babies.

The FDA said it was pushing back the meeting to allow time for Pfizer to provide more data on a three-dose regimen of the vaccine.

Popular Posts
Three Injured in Romeoville Bowling Alley Shooting
List of Schools with Masks Optional
Plainfield Elementary School Students Wave U.S. Flags and Chanting Congratulations For School Custodian
Joliet West High School Alert: Joliet Police Investigate Social Media Threat
Plainfield District 202 One Of 145 school districts involved in School Mask Mandate Case
Connect With Us Listen To Us On