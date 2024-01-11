1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

FDA: Drugs Like Ozempic And Wegovy Show No Link With Suicide

January 11, 2024 1:55PM CST
(Associated Press) – Federal officials say a preliminary review finds no connection between suicidal thoughts and a new class of diabetes and obesity drugs.

But U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials say they cannot definitively rule out that “a small risk may exist” for those taking medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The agency said Thursday it will continue to review reports that some patients taking the drugs or similar ones had thoughts of suicide or attempted self harm.

The agency says people taking the drugs should report any concerns to their health care providers.

